Florida Sen. Blaise Ingoglia

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia is sponsoring a bill that would eliminate a requirement for unanimous jury recommendations before death sentences can be imposed.

 NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — With backing from Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida lawmakers could scrap a requirement that unanimous jury recommendations are needed before death sentences can be imposed.

Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Seminole, filed a bill (HB 555) Tuesday that would allow judges to sentence defendants to death based on the recommendations of eight out of 12 jurors.


