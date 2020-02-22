PUNTA GORDA — One of the deadliest hurricanes in Florida's history inadvertently saved an estimated 120,000 soldiers.
How? The Okeechobee hurricane, which happened in 1928, prompted the invention of an amphibious vehicle, that allowed soldiers to storm the shores of the Pacific theater in World War II, author D.L Havlin told residents at the Punta Gorda Military Heritage Museum at his lecture Saturday.
This is in the midst of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy captured the island of Iwo Jima, including three Japanese-controlled airfields, from the Imperial Japanese Army. The battle took place from Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945.
The Landing Vehicle Tracked, or LVT, was built by Donald Roebling after the hurricane, originally using it as a rescue vehicle and to recover dead bodies from the natural disaster. Meanwhile, Gen. Holland Smith was devising amphibious tactics, which were deemed nearly impossible, while minimizing casualties to invade the shores.
Originally, Smith was supposed to use the Higgins boat, which would not traverse well over the reefs lining the island shores of the Pacific. When using this boat, soldiers would have to stop a couple hundred yards away from the shore, wading through shallow, muddy waters with virtually no cover, and go up against machine guns.
This Florida-based vehicle not only allowed soldiers to pull up right on shore, but gave them vital cover and could carry any supplies they needed.
Iwo Jima, dubbed Operation Detachment, provided a staging area for attacks on the Japanese main islands.
Both sides suffered severe casualties, but the U.S. had more people and arms, as well as complete air supremacy, while the Japanese soldiers had little food and supplies, and it was impossible for them to retreat or get reinforcements, the Military Heritage Museum states on its website.
Six U.S. Marines raised the flag on top of Mount Suribachi 75 years ago, becoming an iconic image of the battle and the American war effort in the Pacific.
Havlin is hosting a talk about Operation Paperclip from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St. in Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175.
