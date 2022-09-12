Orange grove near Arcadia in DeSoto County

Oranges blanket parts of the ground of a grove in DeSoto County after a freeze at the end of January.

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE - As they prepare for the 2022-23 season, Florida citrus growers are using 32,046 fewer acres than during the past season and about half of what was used two decades ago, according to a federal report.

With the industry coming off perhaps its least-productive season in eight decades, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Wednesday that 375,302 acres are being used for citrus production in Florida, down 8 percent from last year and 53 percent from what growers used in the 2001-2002 season.


