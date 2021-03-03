The state ethics investigation into Charlotte County’s chief law enforcement officer will crystalize on Friday.
Sheriff Bill Prummell came under investigation by The Florida Commission on Ethics last June, according to documents obtained by The Daily Sun.
Ahead of the election for Charlotte County Sheriff last year, one of Prummell’s opponents, Andrew Sheets, filed an ethics complaint against Prummell.
The complaint accuses Prummell of nepotism for how the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office handled a vehicle crash involving Prummell’s son-in-law, Deputy Peter DiPiazza.
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Friday in Tallahassee to evaluate the results of the Florida Commission of Ethics’ preliminary investigation, according to a document obtained by The Daily Sun.
The meeting will be closed, and not accessible to the public or the media. The Commission will determine whether there is probable cause to believe that Prummell has violated ethics laws.
Prummell, Sheets, and their attorneys are allowed to attend the meeting. Sheets said he will be attending and Prummell did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
The situation that led to the ethics complaint happened on Feb. 2, 2020.
Prummell’s son-in-law, Deputy DiPiazza, rear-ended Deputy Richard Carley’s patrol vehicle at South McCall Road and Winchester Boulevard.
DiPiazza said he was momentarily distracted when he collided with a Marine Patrol truck stopped for a red light on Winchester, according to the incident report.
Neither of the deputies were injured. However, Carley’s vehicle had an estimated $2,000 to $3,000 damage and DiPiazza’s new SUV was totaled, with more than $10,000 in damage. DiPiazza did not receive a ticket for failing to stop at the traffic signal.
The CCSO Crash Review Board reviewed the crash, and on March 9, DiPiazza received a letter of reprimand for causing the “preventable” crash. He was also ordered to take remedial driving training at the CCSO training division. The letter stated that DiPiazza violated CCSO’s policy of “careless handling or unintentional abuse of equipment or vehicles resulting in loss or damage.”
The complaint filed by Sheets alleges that DiPiazza was not disciplined because he is the sheriff’s son-in-law. DiPiazza was hired at CCSO in 2017 and married Prummell’s daughter in 2019, according to the complaint.
The crash in question isn’t the only crash that DiPiazza has been involved in while on-duty.
Records recently obtained by The Daily Sun show that DiPiazza was involved in an additional crash on July 25, 2019.
He backed into a trailer while on patrol, according to a performance evaluation. The investigation and crash review board determined that the crash was preventable, and DiPiazza received a counseling note.
The evaluation states that DiPiazza was advised that future preventable crashes may result in more severe discipline. The crash that totaled a patrol vehicle came less than one year after this crash.
On Friday, the commission will make its decision by a majority vote of those members present and voting. After the commission makes a probable cause determination, the case will become a matter of public record.
If the commission decides there is no probable cause, a public report will be issued noting the finding and dismissing the complaint.
But if the commission finds there is probable cause to believe that Prummell violated ethics laws, it must decide whether the law actually was violated and, if it was, whether a penalty should be recommended.
The most common penalty that the commission recommends is monetary. A person can be fined up to $10,000 per violation.
During election season, Prummell addressed the complaint on Facebook, and said the complaint was unfounded.
Prummell ultimately won the election in a landslide, and Sheets received about 1% of the vote.
