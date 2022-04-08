TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has reported an outbreak of meningococcal disease.
So far this year the number of cases of the disease surpasses the five-year average of cases in the state.
Responding to the outbreak, the FDOH has issued a statement about how the disease can be prevented and treated:
"Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against meningococcal disease," the advisory reads.
FDOH epidemiologists are investigating each case as well as contacting people with potential or direct exposure to known cases to provide them with information and treatment options.
The following groups should consider vaccination with a meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) vaccine during this outbreak: college and university students; immunocompromised individuals; people living with HIV; men who have sex with men; and people in any groups listed above who received their MenACWY vaccine more than five years ago.
FDOH Sarasota offers meningococcal vaccines, and they can also be found by contacting a health care provider, other county health departments, and pharmacies.
The health department warns this is a serious disease caused by bacteria Neisseria meningitidis. Although these bacteria are not as contagious as germs that cause the common cold or flu and the disease is rare, it can be potentially devastating.
People do not catch the bacteria through casual contact or by breathing air where someone with meningococcal disease has been.
Contagion occurs from close contact over a period of time, or direct contact such as kissing or sharing drinks.
Early symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity, confusion, and rash.
Anyone who has been exposed or develops symptoms should be evaluated by a health care provider immediately.
