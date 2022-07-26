Ribbon-cutting ceremony (copy)

A crowd gathers during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel at Bayside Marketplace in Miami. State officials say the population growth in Florida is slowing down, slightly. 

 Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel

TALLAHASSEE - Florida’s population growth is modestly slowing as deaths outpace births and as a rush of people moving from other states during the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Still, with an estimated 22.25 million residents as of April 1, Florida continues to see population increases that are roughly equivalent to adding a city the size of Orlando each year, according to a state report released Tuesday.


