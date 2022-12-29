Gas pumps

Gas prices dipped below $3 a gallon in Florida before and during the holiday weekend, but have already ticked back up a bit this week. Market experts say they will fluctuate in coming months.

TALLAHASSEE — As average gas prices have moved back above $3 a gallon in Florida, a tech company that monitors the fuel industry foresees prices above $4 a gallon in 2023.

The Boston-based GasBuddy, in an annual outlook released Wednesday, predicted that pump prices will peak at an average of $4.25 to $4.65 a gallon in Miami, $4.15 to $4.55 in Orlando and $4.10 to $4.45 in Tampa.


