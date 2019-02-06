Usually Florida is one of the affordable states for gas.
Gas prices in Florida ranged between $2.180 and $2.447 Tuesday, the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported, making our state the 20th most expensive state to find gas in the country.
This is especially strange since our neighbor, Georgia, averaged $2.139 per gallon and Alabama averaged $1.975.
“Last week’s increase was mainly isolated to Florida and was quite surprising,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA’s Auto Club Group, “while surrounding states saw pump prices decline.”
Since Jan. 22, gas prices in Port Charlotte and North Port have risen an average of 12 cents, meanwhile Punta Gorda gas stations have risen an average of 7 cents, according to gas station price data.
Further north, Arcadia gas stations have risen 18 cents and Venice stations have risen by 11 cents. Englewood gas stations have risen by an average of 4 cents, with some rising by 14 cents and some declining by 3 cents.
“This is the time of year when gas prices become more volatile in Florida, due to rising demand,” Jenkins said. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a lower supply and higher demand nationally.
“While harsh winter weather can deteriorate gasoline demand in northern states, the opposite is true in Florida, which sees an influx of winter residents, looking to escape the cold,” Jenkins said.
Also this time of year is refinery maintenance season, adding to higher prices. This is when refineries evaluate their equipment, make repairs and prepare for the summer, which is much busier.
The state average is 16 cents more than what it was Jan. 1, AAA reports, but Floridians are paying 53 cents per gallon less than they did in early October.
This was also the cheapest January Florida has had in three years at $2.19, which was 31 cents less than January 2018 and 18 cents less than January 2017.
“Fortunately prices are trickling slightly lower since the increase (in late January),” Jenkins said. “But we expect this to just be a hint of things to come.”
Unfortunately, gas prices typically reach their peak in the spring, due to switching to a more expensive type of gasoline to control pollutant levels, along with a higher demand, Jenkins said.
The price of crude settled at $55.26 per barrel last Friday, nearly $2 dollars more than the week before.
