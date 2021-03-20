The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The Charlotte County Airport Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve a three-year contract with The Florida International Air Show Inc.
The commissioners also voted to request proposals for a gas station and convenience store at the entrance to the airport on Piper Road.
Commissioner Vanessa Oliver asked before the air show vote why there was not a clause protecting the airport from liability should the pandemic once again shut down the popular event.
"I just wanted to make sure we have no liability if there's an act of God, if there's a pandemic, if there's something where we say, 'Nope, the air show can't go on,'" she said.
Airport Chief Executive James Parish said he knows of no air show that is including such language.
"I think the air show is going to follow the CDC guidelines. All air shows were canceled last year because of COVID," he said.
Air Show President Stan Smith confirmed that the airport would not be held liable. The show is planning for COVID-related facilities and measures, he said, including sanitation stations and masks.
Parish said that scheduling and cancellations particularly in 2022 and 2023, are also contingent on construction at the airport. The airport finished rebuilding one of its two runways. Plans to rebuild the second, main runway, have been stalled as the Federal Aviation Administration decides whether it wants to go with the airport's construction plan, or add an extra foot of elevation.
On the gas station option, commissioners first discussed their past objection to a facility at that site due to the potential for traffic and light pollution.
No station will be built before the airport completes plans to add extra lanes at the airport entrance, Parish said.
Commissioner Robert Hancik noted he would prefer a location on Jones Loop Road that is not on airport land.
"We don't make any money off that," Parish said, referring to the fact that the airport can assess per gallon fees if the station is on airport property. The proposal currently is for a half-cent per gallon.
"Sometimes, money isn't everything," Hancik said.
