A ruling in Leon County may set a new precedent for Marsy's Law when it comes to law enforcement officers acting in their official capacity, but local agencies say they won't be changing their policies yet.
The case involved an unnamed Tallahassee police officer who shot and killed Tony McDade, an African-American transgender man, and another unnamed officer involved in a separate deadly force incident. The Florida Police Benevolent Association sued the city last month to block it from releasing the officers' names, claiming they were exempt from public disclosure under Marsy's Law.
Florida voters adopted Marsy's Law as a constitutional amendment in 2018, creating a bill of rights for crime victims which allows them to have their identifying information kept confidential. Since then, law enforcement agencies have been debating whether it applies to officers, particularly in cases of deadly force.
The PBA argued the officers in question were victims of aggravated assault and thus protected, but Leon Circuit Judge Charles Dodson ruled law enforcement officers acting in their official capacity are not protected by Marsy's Law.
"Law enforcement officers have a unique public duty to enforce the laws of our State," he wrote in an order. "The public has a vital right to evaluate the conduct of our law enforcement officers, who are empowered to arrest people and use deadly force."
The PBA has already filed an appeal and stay, so local law enforcement agencies say they are simply waiting to see what comes next.
At the Charlotte County Sheriffs Office, a definitive decision against Marsy's Law applying to law enforcement officers would require the agency to release the names of officers involved in multiple shootings of citizens.
Bradley Rundle, a 61-year-old Englewood man, was killed in 2019 by deputies who responded to a family disturbance, after Rundle began firing at them. Rundle had served 20 years in the military and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, according to his family.
More recently, Sean Constance, 37, of Sarasota, was shot and killed by a deputy in training in February after he got out of a car during a traffic stop and immediately pulled out a gun, reportedly firing at the deputy and his trainer.
Deputies have not been identified in either case.
Spokesperson Skip Conroy said the agency's attorney has been following the Leon case very closely.
"The petitioners in the case have filed a notice of appeal and notice of automatic stay," Conroy said. "We are awaiting the circuit court's determination as to the motion."
If the motion for a stay is denied, it will likely be reviewed in appellate court.
"Since a circuit court issued this order, which lies outside our jurisdiction, we are eager to see the final appellate court's determination as it relates to the constitutional rights provided under Marsy's Law," Conroy said.
A spokesperson for the Punta Gorda Police Department said the agency has been lucky to not have any issues where Marsy's Law has come into play for officers so far.
"Should we have to make a decision about this in the future, we would need to consult with our legal counsel and the State Attorney's Office to determine the proper course of action," said Lt. Dylan Renz.
Both the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the North Port Police Department said they would not be making any immediate changes to their policies since the Leon County case is not binding in other jurisdictions.
"The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is aware of the circuit court ruling which is only binding in Leon County," said SCSO Spokesperson Megan Krahe in an emailed statement. "We understand a notice of intent to appeal the decision has been filed by the Police Benevolent Association, so we are monitoring the case but have no immediate plans to amend our procedures."
In North Port, spokesperson Madison Heid made a similar statement.
"The Leon County Judge's ruling is not binding on other judges or circuits other than his own court room," she said in an email. "Since this ruling is so localized, it doesn't affect the North Port Police Department's current procedures or policies."
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
