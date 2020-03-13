As events get canceled around the world, coronavirus made its mark on the court system Friday, as the courts suspended all jury trials for the next two weeks.
The Florida Supreme Court ordered all chief judges of the circuit and district courts to “continue ongoing efforts to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the courts and court participants.”
Those efforts include suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials beginning Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, or as provided by subsequent order.
The order also suspends all rules of procedure, court orders, and opinions applicable to court proceedings that limit or prohibit the use of communication equipment for the conducting of proceedings by remote electronic means for the same time period.
