New rules on lawsuits for home construction

Florida lawmakers are looking at changes in state statutes would give homeowners less time to sue if they find their houses suffer from bad construction. Proponents believe too much time is given now and it would assist with ridding frivolous lawsuits against contractors - which in turn could help with affordable housing in Florida. 

TALLAHASSEE — Florida House members Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that could shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes.

Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is sponsoring the proposal (HB 85), said it would help address one of the “puzzle pieces” that contribute to a lack of affordable housing in the state. Supporters said the bill could help reduce costly litigation and insurance costs for contractors.


