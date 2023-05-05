TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers on Friday finalized a $117 billion budget and an accompanying $1.3 billion tax package to end a legislative session that carried out many of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities.

After adjourning “sine die” — the traditional declaration that marks the end of the annual 60-day session — just before 11 a.m., House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, pointed to a series of key issues that he said lawmakers addressed.


   
