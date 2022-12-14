Hurricane Ian Englewood Grove City

Despite the significant damage her mobile home sustained, Englewood resident Cherylann Galway and her niece, Ella Quinn, shown in this Oct. 5 photo, distributed ice and water to neighbors in need following Hurricane Ian.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers Wednesday approved spending more than $1.25 billion to help homeowners and communities ravaged by hurricanes and to give a break to motorists who frequently use toll roads.

Finishing a special session that focused heavily on property-insurance issues, the House unanimously passed measures to provide assistance after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole (SB 4-A) and to give credits to drivers who rack up miles on toll roads (SB 6-A).


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments