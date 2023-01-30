Paul Renner

Paul Renner

 PHOTO PROVIDED

TALLAHASSEE — Calling the proposal an effort to “remove the government permission slip,” Florida House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday announced legislation that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses.

Renner, R-Palm Coast, was flanked by Republican lawmakers and county sheriffs who backed the 63-page proposal, which would create what supporters call “constitutional carry.”


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments