TALLAHASSEE — Florida has joined nine other states in a federal lawsuit challenging an overhaul of the National Flood Insurance Program, arguing the new system is flawed and will drive up premiums for many property owners.

The lawsuit, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, was filed Thursday in the federal Eastern District of Louisiana against defendants including the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It came after the program changes, which were phased in starting in 2021, became fully effective April 1.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments