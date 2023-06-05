Debris cleanup after Hurricane Ian in North Port moved forward once the flood waters receded from homes in Country Club Ridge. Homeowners continue to struggle with insurance claims despite debris removal deadlines.
Margie Cochran, 73, and her husband Don, 74, navigate insurance paperwork from American Integrity Insurance Company after their manufactured home flooded and was damaged in Hurricane Ian. They bought the home in May of 2022. They still don’t have repairs to their flooring, roof or kitchen.
Debris cleanup after Hurricane Ian in North Port moved forward once the flood waters receded from homes in Country Club Ridge. Homeowners continue to struggle with insurance claims despite debris removal deadlines.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Margie Cochran, 73, and her husband Don, 74, navigate insurance paperwork from American Integrity Insurance Company after their manufactured home flooded and was damaged in Hurricane Ian. They bought the home in May of 2022. They still don’t have repairs to their flooring, roof or kitchen.
TALLAHASSEE — Florida has joined nine other states in a federal lawsuit challenging an overhaul of the National Flood Insurance Program, arguing the new system is flawed and will drive up premiums for many property owners.
The lawsuit, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, was filed Thursday in the federal Eastern District of Louisiana against defendants including the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It came after the program changes, which were phased in starting in 2021, became fully effective April 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.