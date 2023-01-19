Paul Renner

Paul Renner

TALLAHASSEE — Calling it a move toward “universal choice,” Florida House Speaker Paul Renner on Thursday announced a proposal that would make every student in Florida eligible for school vouchers — a move that Democrats blasted as a Republican attack on public education.

The legislation (HB 1) would essentially set up what are known as education savings accounts, providing state-funded vouchers that families would be allowed to use for private-school tuition and numerous other services and expenses.


