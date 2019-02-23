Local high schools turned in some of their best performances last year in participation and performance on Advanced Placement exams.
Their scores, according to data released by College Board, helped Florida rank as No. 1 in the nation for participation, and third in performance in AP exams.
Last year in Charlotte County, 737 students took 1,309 AP tests, meaning some students were taking multiple tests.
And 762 students received a score of 3 or greater on their tests, the highest scores yet from Charlotte County, according to data from The Florida Department of Education. An AP exam is scored on a 1-5 scale with 5 being considered “extremely well qualified.” A score of 3 is considered “qualified,” and equates to about a low-B, high-C grade.
The number of test takers in Charlotte County since 2013-2014 has remained relatively consistent, with an average of 720 each year.
In Sarasota County, there were 2,578 students who took 4,573 AP tests during the 2017-2018 school year. Of those, 2,894 students received a score of 3 or above.
Port Charlotte High School currently offers 21 AP courses, with plans to add two additional courses in August.
According to spokesperson for Charlotte County Public Schools, Mike Riley, Port Charlotte High will have a 2-4 percent increase in AP tests taken this year.
“PCHS had a CCPS record of 306 AP scores of 3 or higher last year,” Riley said.
Charlotte High School has 270 students enrolled in its 15 AP courses this year. Last year, there were 383 total students — over half, 62 percent, received a grade of 3 or higher.
Lemon Bay High School currently offers their students 12 AP courses. Last year, 209 students received a score of 3 or higher on AP tests.
The 2018-2019 AP tests will take place from May 6-13. According to College Board, scoring well on an AP exam can have financial benefit for a student, in terms of saving money on tuition. Scores of 3 and higher on an AP exam can earn at least three college credits.
