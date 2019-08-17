Victims of dog bites in Florida are biting back. The state ranks second in states with the highest number of dog bite lawsuits and has the sixth highest average settlement for dog bite lawsuits, according to a recent study by QuoteWizard.
In Charlotte County, animal bites are reported nearly every day of the year. Last year, there were 351 animal bites reported to Charlotte County Animal Control, and in 2017 there were 354. Those numbers include both dog and cat bites.
Sarasota County had 552 dog bites reported to Animal Services in 2018 and 404 so far this year.
Florida had 1,281 claims filed in 2018, totaling $56.23 million. The average cost of settlement was $43,893.33. That's significantly higher than the average settlement for all states, which was $36,000.
Charlotte County Animal Control Division Director Brian Jones said Florida's high ranking doesn't surprise him. While Animal Control doesn't file any motions in court itself, he said they receive subpoenas for documents related to animal bites once or twice a week, if not more.
"Usually people are looking for restitution for medical expenses," he said. "Some of our cases have needed reconstructive surgery. I can only imagine the bill for that."
While county numbers for dog bite lawsuits were not available, one Charlotte County case made the news in 2016 when the city of Punta Gorda settled for $70,000 with Richard Schumacher, a man who was attacked by a K-9 police dog, who was the former partner of Officer Lee Coel.
Coel was fired after he later shot and killed a 73-year-old citizen at a community demonstration event, having accidentally loaded his gun with live ammunition rather than blanks. K-9 Spirit retired with him.
Scott Weinberg, the attorney who handled Schumacher's lawsuit, said he believes if Knowlton hadn't died, Schumacher's settlement would never have been reached.
"After Ms. Knowlton died, they realized they couldn't back Officer Coel anymore like they had been since the incident," he said.
He believes police dogs are used too frequently by some police officers, and they are usually immune to any consequences.
"When it's a police dog, the government usually just backs them all the way as far as it can," he said.
Some lawsuits in North Port have also been settled by the city's insurance company regarding police K-9s, though the city's spokesperson Josh Taylor said the city and police department "have never been found guilty of wrongdoing, agreed to a settlement, or paid out tax payer dollars."
"A third party independent insurance company made decisions to settle without our say and without using taxpayer funds," he said. "The third party insurance company did receive annual compensation but was getting paid the same amount every year, if they were being used or not."
For the average dog owner, Brian Jones said any dog bites should be reported to Animal Control right away. Under Florida administrative code, an animal should be quarantined for 10 days after biting someone to ensure it's not exhibiting any unusual signs of rabies or another disease. If the animal runs off and can't be found, the rabies vaccine series is recommended for the victim.
Jones said in his 20-plus years working for Animal Control, he's seen an increase in lawsuits related to dog bites based on the number of subpoenas the division receives. The rise can probably be attributed to the population growth and community development, he said.
"When people come here and relocate here, their animals come with them," he said. "You're going to have an increased chance of coming into contact with animals, some of which aren't going to be nice."
The county keeps a registry of dangerous animals, which can be found online at charlottecountyfl.gov/services/animalcontrol/Pages/DangerousDogs.aspx.
