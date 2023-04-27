Gov. Ron DeSantis in Japan

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, bids farewell to journalists as he closes talks with journalists after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the latter's official residence in Tokyo on Monday.

 Kimimasa Mayama - pool, Pool EPA

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Wednesday night voted 27-13 to approve a proposal intended to nullify development agreements involving the Walt Disney Co., hours after the entertainment giant filed a federal lawsuit against the state.

The bill (SB 1604), which will go to the House, would in part override agreements that Disney reached with outgoing board members of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District.


State Sen. Joe Gruters

State Sen. Joe Gruters said Senate President Bill Galvano deserved much of the credit for the state funding Mote has received.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments