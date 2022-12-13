Florida Statehouse

The Florida Statehouse rotunda in the Florida Capitol. 

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a bill aimed at shoring up the troubled-property insurance system by curbing lawsuits, injecting tax dollars into reinsurance coverage and trying to shrink the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp.

The Republican-dominated Senate voted 27-13 largely along party lines to approve the bill (SB 2-A), which is expected to pass the House on Wednesday and go to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, was the only Democrat to support the bill, while Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, and Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, voted against it.


0
0
0
0
2

Load comments