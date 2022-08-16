Venice beach

TALLAHASSEE — Tourism in Florida during the first half of 2022 was up 20% from the same period last year and was higher than during the first six months of 2019, the last full year of travel before the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, posted numbers online late Monday that estimated Florida had 33.717 million visitors from April 1 through June 30, bringing the total for the first six months of this year to 69.34 million.


