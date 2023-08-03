Landlines being cut phone line

Landlines continue to be cut in Florida, while the overall demand for telecommunication services rapidly expands.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday released a report that said about 900,000 landlines were in use in Florida in 2022, about 19.5 percent fewer than in 2021.


   
