PUNTA GORDA — The Florida International Air Show is readying for takeoff. This year’s performances include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the famed team dating to 1953. Other prop, jet, parachute, display, vintage and performance teams are scheduled to appear, and a special 5K run on the Punta Gorda Airport runway is also scheduled, among other exciting activities over three days.
“The community is backing the return of the Thunderbirds,” said Steve Lineberry, marketing and media manager for the Florida International Air Show. Upcoming highlights were shared Thursday at Punta Gorda Airport during a media event.
“This is the show of the season,” Lineberry said of the event running Friday through Sunday, Nov. 1-3.
LINEUP
Thunderbird pilots in F-16 fighters perform at 3 p.m. that Saturday and Sunday. The last time the demonstration team flew here was 2014. Friday events run 5:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday from 12-3:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“The number of acts is approximately the same year after after,” Lineberry told the Sun of the performance schedule, “and this year is no different. This year’s air show is special due to the addition of the Thunderbirds. The FIAS (Florida International Air Show) is their only Florida appearance and the last of the year on the Thunderbirds schedule.”
Other performers are scheduled to bring some engaging acts, such as pilot Scott Farnsworth, who will give spectators a glimpse of what it’s like in the cockpit using 360 camera technology and virtual reality goggles—the simulator trailer will be inside the event site.
PARKING
Air-show parking has been an issue for years. When planning the 2019 event, FIAS officials labored to streamline the process with easier routing and bus transportation.
“Last year, we had some challenges with parking,” said Major Mike Anderson with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and head of security for FIAS. “We knew we had to make this parking lot work, something easier to access and quicker time to get into the show.”
This year there will be two main lots for general parking—yellow and green lots. The “green lot” will be set up off of Airport Road and the “yellow lot” will be set up off of Utilities Road in Punta Gorda next to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (7474 Utilities Road).
“Those will be the main parking lot for general parking,” Anderson said. “There will be buses running from each lot on a designated route that will not interfere with traffic.”
VIP parking will also be available.
“For the VIP and preferred parking,” Anderson said, “they will go down Challenger Boulevard and they will be guided down there to their own designated parking spots.”
WHERE & WHEN
The Florida International Air Show is at the Punta Gorda Airport (28000 Airport Road) Nov. 1-3.
Ticket prices and more information can be found at floridaairshow.com.
“We have sold hundreds of tickets,” Lineberry said, “which shows the enthusiasm for the Thunderbirds.”
REMINDERS (FIAS)
Pack sunscreen and event chairs
Chairs will be available for rent
Outside food, alcoholic beverages, carry-in packages, coolers, large beach umbrellas and pets are not permitted (excluding certified service animals)
Smoking is not allowed inside the gates, except in the smoking area
Drones are not permitted
If attending with young children, consider ear protection (earplugs or silencing earmuffs)
