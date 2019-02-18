Despite a foggy morning and small chance of showers, Presidents Day is looking clear and warm for Southwest Florida residents.
“The weather should be stable throughout the week with warmer temps,” said NWS Meteorologist Richard Rude. “No major fronts are expected for the next couple of weeks.”
For today, the National Weather Service reports patchy fog before 9 a.m. with a 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and a southwest wind of 6 to 10 mph.
Cloud activity should increase tonight with a low around 66 degrees and a southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. An east wind of 5 to 9 mph should move through the area turning south-southeast in the afternoon.
Forecasts show a partly cloudy evening for Tuesday with a low around 66 degrees and a south wind of 6 to 8 mph turning east-southeast after midnight.
Come midweek, Southwest Floridians can expect a mostly sunny day with a high near 86 degrees and an east, southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night should be mostly clear with a low around 66 degrees. A south-southwest wind should move through the area at 6 to 8 mph, turning east-southeast after midnight.
NWS reports Thursday to be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a southeast wind of 7 to 10 mph. Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 65.
Going into the weekend, Friday should be a sunny afternoon with a high near 86 degrees.
Friday night should be mostly clear with a low around 66 degrees, leading into a mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 84 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.