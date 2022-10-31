ROTONDA WEST - If you want to help local families in need, stop by the Rotonda West Community Center parking lot, 646 Rotonda Circle, this Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donations of food and personal items are sought.
"There have been many people and organizations who rushed in to help right after the hurricane," said Steve Reed, organizer of the Saturday event. "But most are leaving or will be soon and the need will be greater than ever. Another food drive to help local pantries is needed now."
The food drive will benefit Englewood Helping Hand and the St David's Jubilee Center food bank.
Items urgently needed are: canned sweet potatoes, white canned potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned cranberry sauce or jelly, instant mashed potatoes, black or green olives, pickles, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and sauce, cereal. Hygiene items and toiletries of all types are also needed.
"Publix gift cards are also needed to be given to families to purchase turkey for Thanksgiving," Reed said. "Cash donations are also gladly accepted."
If you'd like to donate, make checks payable to either Englewood Helping Hands or St. David's Jubilee Center.
Just place items in your trunk or back seat and drive thru the line on Saturday; volunteers will be on hand to collect them.
If you would like to volunteer for this event or have questions, contact Steve Reed at 239-300-8029 or email Steve at steve@havemysunshine.com
