PUNTA GORDA — Despite some weather setbacks, the All Rainbow and Allied Youth 1st Annual “Food Truck Feastival” in Punta Gorda was a hit Sunday.
The food truck rally and fundraising event for the LGBTQ community at Laishley Park was originally scheduled for Saturday but due to weather issues was moved to Sunday afternoon.
Since weather is always an issue in Florida, ARAY was prepared for the worst.
“I will say that everything that we had control over − vendors, volunteers, community booths, everything set up, ready to go, having (city) permitting and safety in place − we did fantastically,” said ARAY President Hal Trejo. “You can’t control the weather ... so the next time when we don’t have a weather problem it’s going to be a bigger and better event.”
ARAY is a Charlotte County-based 501©(3) nonprofit that provides direct services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and plus youth in need.
THE 2019 “FOOD TRUCK FEASTIVAL”
“This is our primary fundraiser for our Peace River Pride celebration which is Jan. 18,” Trejo said. “It was about four to five months of intensive planning of working with vendors to get this together,” Trejo said. “Each one of the (five) board members were doing multiple roles so we are definitely looking for more folks to help us out in the future and grow us.
“Volunteers, vendors, community booths ... (we all worked) to build a strong event. The permitting process, the booking process is all quite extensive, but I’m proud of what we were able to put together for our first event.”
THE VENDORS
There were 30 to 40 volunteers involved, three community organizations and seven vendors involved in the event.
“The turnout (was) okay, but a little light,” said Nicholas Mays, a lemonade vendor at the event. “It always (comes down) to the weather in Florida. We had to switch from Saturday to Sunday but this is a nice event. We’ve done a few of the Pride events. We support it ... we want to support it.”
“It’s good,” said Wael Dubbaneh of Wally’s Southern Style BBQ food truck. “It’s not crazy, but it’s steady. “
A PLACE TO BE YOURSELF
For some local LGBTQ community members, events like Sunday’s “Feastival” is a place to be yourself without judgement.
“This event is important because it allows me to be who I am and people accepting who I am,” said Cole Lake. “I’m 11 (years of age), going on 12, and it just makes me happy to be here and it shows people that you can still be in the LGBTQ community no matter how young you are. It’s not just a phase.”
THE LARGER GOAL
ARAYs effort going forward is to create a community center for the LGBTQ community in Charlotte County.
“The ultimate goal is to continue events (like these) and grow our Pride event and ultimately create a community center in Charlotte County for all the LGBTQ community,” said Lisa Trejo of ARAY. “That’s what our aim is and that’s where we will get.”
The community center will provide outlets for the LGBTQ youth and raise focus for the youth of Charlotte County.
“This will give them their own space and community,” Lisa said. “They need to know that they are accepted. They don’t have to leave this county to find like-minded people and find friendship. That’s primarily what our fundraisers do.”
IF YOU ARE IN NEED OF SUPPORT
More information about ARAY at allrainbowandalliedyouth.org.
If you are need of help right now, call 1-866-488-7386, a 24/7 Suicide Hotline for LGBTQ+ Youth, or text “Trevor” to 1-202-304-1200. Standard text messaging rates apply. Available Monday through Friday between 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., EST, or noon to 7 p.m., PT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.