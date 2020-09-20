Okay, okay, say it with me, because I have said it in this column before. Ready?
“You must really, really love your restaurants.”
This week, the No. 1 and No. 2 stories are both about restaurants. If I was new to writing this column, I might say that people miss eating in restaurants and therefore care more about what is happening with them.
But that wouldn’t be true.
Long before COVID-19 hit, stories about restaurants and food were regularly in the Top Five as some of the most-read stories on our Website.
This week, the No. 1 story was about how some area Pizza Hut restaurants and Denny’s have closed. I think many of us were shocked to hear this because after the first few waves of eateries closing, we thought we were over this.
I was particularly surprised about some of the Pizza Hut outlets closing because in everything I have read, pizza sales had survived — even surged — during the worst of the pandemic.
To get more details about which stores closed, you can read the story at: bit.ly/2RwGhcD
(And in case you’re wondering, the COVID-19 daily update story is, technically, still No. 1, getting twice as many pageviews as the next closest story. That daily update has pretty much been in the No. 1 spot since March. We keep it in an “honorary” No. 1 spot, mainly so I don’t have to write about it every week.)
OK, let’s continue with the Top Five, moving on to the other restaurant story, coming in at No. 2:
2 Straight scoop on The Twisted Fork
I am not a foodie but when I saw the photos for this story, I wanted to visit The Twisted Fork. The insides of the restaurant alone are a feast for the eyes, not counting what will be the feast for your stomach.
Columnist Sue Wade called it a “biker’s Disneyland,” then added that “anybody between the ages of 7 and 75 will gawk at what they see in The Twisted Fork, even before they’re hit with the menu and music.”
As you read her column, you will learn how old buildings from the area became part of what is now the The Twisted Fork eatery. You can even ask for a tour of the eatery.
That’s how cool it is. Want to read the column and see the photos? Visit: bit.ly/33Dmeyu
3 Well, well, well — look what can kill red tide
When I put this column online, I just knew that it would be in the Top Five. After all, how can you read that headline and not want to get the answer?
Those of us who lived through the horror that was red tide a few years ago will know that all sorts of people were proposing ideas to kill that smelly, gross stuff.
Apparently, somebody came up with a solution that has to do with beer. That’s all I’m going to say.
Beer.
You got to read the story for the answer. See it at: bit.ly/3kq5dyQ
4 North Port High student tests positive for COVID-19
When news is local, it matters.
That’s why this story on COVID-19 at North Port High debuted in the top five. We all knew that when schools opened back up, having coronavirus appear was inevitable. But the question was — and still is — how bad will it get and how does that affect other students?
So when we announced that a North Port High student tested positive, the rather short article got shared across social media in a rather fast way. Because so many students have friends at nearby high schools, the people reading the article were not just students and parents of North Port High.
To see what captured the attention of so many people, visit: bit.ly/3c8xiHM
5 Wellen Park builders sue to stop de-annexation
Whether you call it West Villages or Wellen Park, emotions run high among some of the residents there over being in the city limits of North Port. Some are now organizing an effort to have the area de-annexed from the city.
There is a lot at stake when you consider this is one of the fastest growing areas in the United States.
Well, now the builders and some other businesses have filed a lawsuit against the organization the residents formed. The lawsuit outlines alleged harm the de-annexation movement had caused builders, citing such things as buyer uncertainty, trouble in securing bonding, growth disruption, lost home closings and potential legal costs of defending against “West Villagers for Responsible Government,” a political committee behind the push to leave North Port.
The lawsuit also names the city of North Port and wants a judge to stop the city from conducting a de-annexation feasibility study.
To understand more about what is at stake here, and to learn the response of the residents in favor of de-annexation, read the story at: bit.ly/2RDGGtz
