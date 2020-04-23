Charlotte County has taken aim early at an unexpected blast of mosquitoes this spring.
Mosquito control got almost 90 online complaints and 140 phone calls from besieged residents, all in the last four to five days, Mosquito Control Director Scott Schermerhorn told the Sun.
Areas hit hardest are near salt marshes, Schermerhorn said, which includes the so-called west wall of Charlotte Harbor — Punta Gorda's western coastline. Also near salt marshes are South Gulf Cove, Gulf Cove and Placida in Englewood. In mid-county, areas hit are El Jobean, the Riverwood subdivision, and neighborhoods near Edgewater Drive. The Burnt Store Road corridor is affected by salt marshes as well. Some parts of the Peace River are also seeing a burst.
The county started control methods sooner this year — early April — without which the situation would be worse, Schermerhorn said.
"We are employing six (ultra low volume) spray trucks and contracted to have a plane do an aerial application the evening of April 22," he said. "While mosquito populations were severely reduced, some areas still have higher than normal mosquitoes and will be retreated weather permitting."
"The division anticipates larviciding activities will resume in salt marshes after the rain and weather clears this weekend," he said. "Larviciding activities have cut down on the number of mosquitoes that hatch and pupate into flying mosquitoes."
Applications to kill both adult and larvae mosquitoes will continue until the population is reduced to a normal level, he said.
Asked if this outbreak this spring is normal, he said no.
"This is atypical for so early in the year," he said. "Our best answer is it is due to tidal conditions caused by a full super moon that occurred around April 17, coupled with a few spotty showers."
The showers caused the high tide brood to hatch, he said.
More mosquitoes and different types are yet to come this year as the rainy season approaches, he said.
The county is authorized to buy a used helicopter that would be shared by mosquito control and law enforcement. But they have not bought it yet, Schermerhorn said, and the other helicopter is down for maintenance until April 30. The county has contracted for aerial applications in the meantime.
The World Health Organizations states that mosquitoes do not spread coronavirus, even though they are responsible for transmitting other viruses such as Zika. Researchers have explained that mosquitoes have immune systems that kill many viruses before they can spread.
