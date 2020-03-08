PORT CHARLOTTE — It was a "comic-con for record nerds" Sunday at the SWF Record & Hi-Fi Expo in Port Charlotte.
Nic Cappon, a local record collector, spent hours thumbing his way through boxes of vinyl records inside the event hall of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3296 building on Harborview Road.
"This collection here," Cappon said, "this collection that these folks have is unsurpassed ... so many rare pressings. It’s the comic-con for record nerds. I mean, they have an original pressing of Elvis. This is stuff you just can’t find in regular stores, and everything is in such great condition."
This was the third record expo put on by Port Charlotte residents Tom Baumhardt and Mike Cline.
"We were just a tick under 100 people at the gate," Cline said. "We’ve had a lot of good feedback from buyers and sellers."
"Everyone walking out has been happy," Baumhardt said. "The people walking out all leave with a bag (of music)."
Private vendors and record store owners from around South Florida sold their goods at the expo, including vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, T-shirts, vintage hi-fi equipment and more.
Gerrie Brand drove up from Miami to be a part of the event.
"I travel a lot," said Brand, who was selling various Beatles records and merchandise, as well as some Hot Wheels car toys. "I have a passion for the Beatles and Hot Wheels. This is just stuff I love and I've picked it up over the years through pop culture shows and other collectible events. It's for the love of the hobby."
Nevin Marhsall came to the event as a seller and a buyer, mostly because it was the closest expo of its kind in the area.
"This is one of the closer shows," Marshall said. "Usually, they are in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. This is now one of the closer shows. It’s been great. I’ve gotten rid of a lot of records ... a lot of psychedelic rock − late '60s, early '70s ... stuff you can’t always find."
George Dwyer, of Port Charlotte, was elated with the gems he was able to find, walking out the door with an Iggy Pop album, as well as a James Brown original cut.
"It's awesome to have this event here," Dwyer said. "It's one of the better events in town, if you ask me. It's a great resource for any record collector."
The date of the next expo has yet to be determined but organizers are aiming for fall 2020 at the same location.
"We have a lot of people who walk through looking for certain things and we have others finding (albums) that they didn't know they wanted," Cline said. "Everyone here has a common interest here; it's great to see."
