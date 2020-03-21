One way to build a new toll road is to construct lanes along the outside of an existing road.
The Florida Department of Transportation has released maps showing the roads it would use for the 300 miles of proposed toll roads from Collier County through Levy and Marion counties in the north.
For Charlotte and DeSoto counties, FDOT identified U.S. Highway 17 and State Road 31 as options. U.S.-17 runs also through Hardee and Polk counties.
Another alternative west of those two roads is U.S.-29 followed by U.S.-27 that run from Collier County up through Polk County.
The Florida legislature last year narrowly passed legislation requiring FDOT to come up with a plan to build a new toll road that would run largely through the state’s interior, but also through some poorer coastal counties north of Tampa. The intent of the road, according to legislators, is to bring jobs, economic development and the newest technology to the state’s rural counties with the highest poverty rates.
Legislators authorizied spending for $90 million this year and required that construction begin by 2022.
Critics have said it is an opportunity for wealthy landowners to cash in. Environmentalists also fear it will destroy the state’s remaining wildlife corridors.
Many local governments, however, are enthusiastic about the possibility of big spending, new commerce, new technology and new jobs.
To avoid tearing up new areas, FDOT has presented existing roadways in all three sections of the project that was originally intended to run to the Georgia border. In this approach, the state would leave the original road in the middle without tolls, and construct toll roads on the outside, FDOT spokesman Zachary Burch told the Sun.
The choice of roads on the three maps does not mean that the state has abandoned the option of building new roads, Burch said.
“It is still possible that if build alternative is selected that new segments could be constructed to link some of the co-location segments,” he wrote in an email.
Maps of the southern and central section, which is north of Tampa, do not show any links. That’s likely the way it would stay, Burch said. The southwest section was designed to be independent of the northern part, he said, and will probably not link up.
FDOT has been running three task force meetings for the three segments starting in August. It has also been holding public information sessions throughout the state, but the last set were canceled due to the coronavirus prevention measures.
The next meeting of the Southwest task force is still scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28 in Arcadia at the Turner Agri-Civic Center. The community open house is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 7 same location, 2250 NE Roan Street.
