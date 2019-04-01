Cloudy skies and thunderstorms are in the forecast in Southwest Florida going into the first week of April.

The early week storms are expected to bring in a mid-week cold front, only for temps to return to the 80s by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“Look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms especially Tuesday with a cold front coming through the region on Wednesday, which will be short-lived,” said NWS Meteorologist John McMichael “After that, we have a high pressure building in over the area which will bring temperatures more moderate for Thursday and Friday.”

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Light and variable winds can be expected at 5 to 7 mph, turning east in the morning.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight with a low around 65 degrees and a west wind around 6 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

There is a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms come Tuesday in the afternoon. The mostly cloudy day should have a high near 78 degrees with a south wind of 5 to 13 mph, turning west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

A 30 percent chance of showers is expected for Tuesday night before 8 p.m. Otherwise, the night should be mostly clear with a low around 57 degrees and a north-northeast wind of 8 to 10 mph.

On Wednesday, locals can expect clear skies with highs around 78 degrees and an east-northeast wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 59 degrees and an east wind around 9 mph.

NWS reports Thursday to be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and an east-southeast wind of 8 mph.

Thursday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.

Going into the weekend, Friday should be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Friday night with a low around 64.

Rain could return on Saturday with a 30 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, it should be a mostly sunny day with a high near 85.

