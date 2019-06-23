Bring an extra shirt if you're going to be outdoors today; it's going to be a hot one.
According to the National Weather Service, today should be a hot and dry day with a heat index in the hundreds.
Some relief is in sight, however, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the week.
"There are some transitioning conditions on Tuesday," said NWS Meteorologist Jennifer Hubbard. "We'll have some dry and hot stuff sticking around until then. We'll be getting back into more normal summer patterns by the end of the week."
Monday
Sunny skies for today with a high near 94 degrees and a heat index values as high as 101. There should be a calm wind moving through the area becoming west at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
For tonight, the skies should be mostly clear with a low around 74 degrees and a west, northwest wind of 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected for Tuesday after 2 p.m. The day should be sunny, otherwise, with a high near 94 degrees and a calm wind turning northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast at 30 percent before 8 p.m. with isolated showers and thunderstorms to follow after 2 a.m., making for a partly cloudy night with a low around 76.
Wednesday
More scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday with a 50 percent chance mainly after 2 p.m. The day should be mostly sunny with a high near 94 degrees with a calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Expect more showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. with a 30 percent chance Wednesday night, making for a mostly cloudy night with a low around 74 degrees.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms are likely with a 60 percent chance on Thursday, mainly after 2 p.m. The mostly sunny day should have highs near 92 and a calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue into the evening, mainly before 8 p.m. with a low around 74.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected for Friday. The afternoon should be partly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into the evening with a low around 73.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Saturday with a 60 percent chance, making for a partly sunny day with a high near 90 degrees.
