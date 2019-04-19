Despite warnings of severe weather later today, Southwest Florida residents can expect an otherwise cool and breezy weekend.
“We are expecting a line of thunderstorms to roll through Southwest Florida that tend to produce severe weather conditions,” said Meteorologist Dustin Norman of the National Weather Service. “Going into Saturday and Sunday, however, it will be windy but temperatures should be quite pleasant.”
The forecast shows severe storms to move through the region between noon and 6 p.m., according to Norman, with a chance of damaging winds, hail and “maybe a tornado or two.”
“Tornado warnings, if necessary, will not be issued until two to six hours ahead of any severe weather,” Norman said. “We won’t know about those until late morning if those were to pop up.”
NWS reports today’s highs to be around 83 degrees with a south wind of 14 to 19 mph expected to increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Those winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
There is a 90 percent chance of rain with new rainfall amounts possibly being between a half and three quarters of an inch.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected to continue into the night before 2 a.m. Some of those storms could also be severe. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 64 degrees.
Beach weather conditions will be poor throughout the weekend as a result of the severe conditions with a high surf advisory in the area all weekend, Norman said. Coastal residents can expect 5- to 6-foot waves along the beaches.
With the severe weather, a cold front is expected to move through behind it, leading to high temperatures in the mid-70s on Saturday and lows on Sunday morning in the mid-50s.
NWS reports a 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Saturday but the rest of the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees, making for a breezy day with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 26 mph.
The forecast shows Saturday night to be mostly clear with a low around 57 degrees and a northwest wind of 5 to 11 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph.
Easter Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a calm wind turning northeast around 6 a.m.
“It’ll dry out after that front comes through tonight with improving conditions through the weekend,” Norman said. “That will run through Wednesday when chances for rain return.”
