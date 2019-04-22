It’s going to be a sunny week in Southwest Florida with no rain until Friday.
According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures should be in the upper 80s, leading to another “weak” cold front coming through the region over the weekend.
“There is no chance of rain at all until Friday morning,” said NWS Meteorologist Tyler Flemming. “It will be warming up slightly each day through Thursday with highs (reaching) the upper 80s.”
The forecast shows today be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Mostly clear skies can be expected for tonight with a low around 60 degrees and north wind around 6 mph turning east after midnight.
Another sunny afternoon is expected for Tuesday with a high near 83 degrees and a northeast wind at 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night should be mostly clear with a low around 63 degrees and an east wind around 6 mph.
More sunny skies above come Wednesday with a high near 83 degrees. An east wind is expected to move through the region at 3 to 6 mph.
Partly cloudy skies are expected for Wednesday night with a low around 65 degrees and a northwest wind around 5 mph turning calm later in the evening.
NWS reports a mostly sunny Thursday afternoon with a high near 84 degrees and a light and variable wind turning southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Thursday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
“Friday, we will have another weaker cool front coming through cooling off the area temperatures,” Flemming said. “There is a 60 percent chance of rain on Friday.”
Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Friday, according to NWS. The mostly cloudy day should have a high near 83 degrees.
The afternoon’s showers and storms are likely to continue into Friday night, remaining at a 60 percent chance. The mostly cloudy night should have a low around 68 degrees.
The chance for showers and storms drops on Saturday to 30 percent, making for a mostly sunny day with a high near 83 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.