Foreclosure rates in Charlotte County continue to climb, up 46 percent year over year at the end of April, according to a report from the Civil Court.
Foreclosures remain well below the dramatic highs that peaked in 2012 with 2,100. By comparison, there have been 435 foreclosures filed in the last 12 months from April 2018 to April 2019. The same 12 month period a year earlier, however, had only 299 foreclosures.
Real estate agent Cynthia Logan who specializes in foreclosed properties said she has noticed the increase.
“We definitely have had an uptick,” she said.
Forty-one cases were filed in April compared to 28 in April, 2018. Almost every month in the past 12 months has been higher than the same month a year earlier, except June and August of 2018 that were lower and equal respectively.
Logan said the cases she handles are in a variety of locations, from Punta Gorda to Rotonda in Englewood.
Four out of five of her current cases, she said, are so-called reverse mortgages. These are government-regulated mortgages available to people age 62 and older in which they receive a lump sum based on some portion of the value and equity they have in their home. When they die or move out, the lender sells the home. Heirs have an opportunity to buy if they are able.
In addition to selling foreclosed homes, Logan said she is also hired by banks to assess the value of other foreclosed homes in the region. In the last week, she said, she assessed 10 foreclosed homes this way.
Logan said she does not see the rise in foreclosures suggesting big problems.
“Our market has slowed up a little, but not significantly,” she said. “We recovered so much from several years ago.”
Of foreclosures, she said, in her experience, “you always have situations where people have financial problems, an accident, drug addiction, life circumstances.”
Reverse mortgages often go into foreclosure when the heirs do not take action, according to Lendingtree.com.
Local reverse mortgage specialist Todd Woodcock agreed.
“When we see foreclosures coming to the market, typically, it’s because the borrower has passed and they didn’t leave any specific instructions,” he said.
The other possibility is if the owner fails to pay property taxes or maintain the home. Logan said many of the homes she handles have been empty for years.
