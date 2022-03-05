Fire

Firefighters with North Port Fire and Rescue and the Florida Forest Service work a brush fire that was burning near Interstate 75 in October. Large areas of the region are in a heightened state for potential wildfires.

Fire danger in Charlotte and DeSoto counties is more likely in the coming days, according to the Florida Forestry Service.

The state released a map this week, and both counties are considered "very high" for fire indicators.

Dry conditions and warm weather are forecast, according to National Weather Service's meteorologists in Ruskin.

Lee and Manatee counties are listed higher on the map, at "extreme" risk. Sarasota County is listed as "moderate" category — two points below Charlotte County.

Forestry Ranger Logan Hatch told The Daily Sun that the difference in risk by county can result from a number of local measures, including temperature of the day, wind speed and dispersion.

"Everything builds on the previous day," Hatch said. "Down here in Florida, your driveway could be dry, but your neighbor's is wet."

Fire danger map March 2

A map of fire danger for March 2 from the Forestry Service shows heightened risk in northern and southwestern Florida, including Charlotte and DeSoto Counties, while risk is less prominent in eastern Florida.

Rain is possible later in the month, according to the National Weather Service, but dry and warm weather is expected to continue until at least Thursday. Spring is generally considered South Florida's dry season, with regular showers arriving around the beginning of June.


Hatch recommended that residents who plan their own controlled burns call in to the Myakka River District to check for local conditions; windy days are ill-advised for burnings due to the risk of flames spreading.

People should be proactive in protecting homes from fire risks. Dry leaves, pine needles and twigs in gutters on roofs, or piling up under porches can present a major risk for catching embers, Hatch said. Holes in the roof should also be patched.

"This is the time to go around your house," Hatch said.

Linwood fire 2020

Charlotte County and Englewood firefighters fought a large, fast-moving brush fire off Gasparilla Road in West Charlotte County on May 14, 2020.

Residents living near the woods should also consider defensible positions from wildfires, and consider what nearby space firefighters could use to set up their equipment.

A list of fire mitigations specialists with the Forestry Service can be found on the agency's website.

