Forestry Service: Prescribed fires protect ecosystems

To keep the environment healthy in Florida, you need to fight fire with fire.
State and local officials are promoting Prescribed Fire Awareness Week, highlighting the utility of controlled and planned burns.
State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried described prescribed burns, in a news release, as a "safe, controlled way" to clear out overgrowth and reduce the risk of wildfires.
"Florida knows the importance of prescribed fire, and we are committed to continuing a practice that was established by those who came before us and is critical to the future of our great state,” Fried stated in the release, adding Florida has provided a "national model" for such practices.
Patrick Mahoney, a wildfire mitigation specialist with the Florida Forest Service, noted the state's native vegetation has displayed a strong capacity to regrow after fires. As such, prescribed burns can also help contain and eliminate invasive species that lack this trait.
"Florida's ecosystem depends on fire," Mahoney said.
In his role as a mitigation specialist, Mahoney said that he often reaches out to local officials and the public to make sure that people know what is happening in their area and that a prescribed fire's boundaries are set.
While a prescribed burn can cause inconvenience at times - particularly the smoke that comes off it - Mahoney said that the controlled burns are quick and efficient compared to the wildfires that can emerge when overgrowth is left unattended.
“Would you rather deal with smoke for a day or for weeks?” Mahoney said.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District - which includes the counties of Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota - estimates they conduct prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
"The District works closely with the Florida Forest Service and must receive a day-of-burn authorization from the ... Service for every prescribed burn," Land Management Manager Chris Reed said.
The District also develops a "smoke management map" to prevent smoke from prescribed burns entering areas with schools and hospitals, among other locations.
Prescribed Fire Awareness Week wraps up on Saturday. Some communities will hold public events to promote awareness, such as Sarasota County's Fire Fest at the Carlton Memorial Reserve in Venice.
