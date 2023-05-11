PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities arrested a man alleging he recorded himself engaging in intercourse with a 15-year-old.
Devynn Skott Mahoney, 24, was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious battery against a victim between 12 and 16 years old, according to documents from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The booking report for Mahoney alleges the battery took place in 2021.
Mahoney, whose address is listed in Pennsylvania, previously lived in North Port and Punta Gorda.
The investigation into Mahoney began in June 2022, although he was listed as booked into Charlotte County Jail as of May 4.
According to the report, Mahoney met a then 14-year-old resident in July 2021 at an apartment building on Beatrix Boulevard. The two began to communicate over Snapchat, although the teenager only knew him by the nickname "Doosie."
The teenager said they and "Doosie" engaged in intercourse multiple times. He allegedly asked to record one encounter from November 2021 for the purpose of making money from it.
Investigators obtained a copy of the video in question. Mahoney was identified as "Doosie," in part due to the similarity of tattoos seen on his body in the video and his social media accounts.
Mahoney has since been released from Charlotte County Jail on $50,000 total bond. He is due to return to court June 5.
An order of no contact with the complainant has been issued in the case.
