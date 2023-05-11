Devynn Skott Mahoney

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities arrested a man alleging he recorded himself engaging in intercourse with a 15-year-old.

Devynn Skott Mahoney, 24, was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious battery against a victim between 12 and 16 years old, according to documents from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.


   

