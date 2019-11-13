Camp is a place for building campfires, canoeing, tying knots and fun — but for Aaron Averhart, Boy Scout camp in the 1980s became a nightmare.
He was 12 years old when he first went to Camp Miles in Charlotte County, where he says he was molested and later raped by the then-aquatics director, William Sheehan.
Last week, the Fort Myers News-Press published a year-long investigation about Sheehan’s alleged abuse of Averhart and nearly 50 other boys from Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Sheehan was a teacher before moving to Florida. Averhart spoke with the Sun^p Wednesday.
“He would pop up in my tent that first year and climb into my cot with me, and I didn’t really know what to make of it,” Averhart said. “I knew it was uncomfortable, and I knew I didn’t like it, but I didn’t know how to express that or combat his verbiage ... that this was good, this was a natural thing between guys. He had lots of justifications of it that were just a bit beyond my rationale.”
Averhart said the next summer, he was raped by Sheehan, and “it got a little more intense as every summer went on.”
The sexual abuse by an adult who was admired and trusted by everyone at camp threw everything into doubt for Averhart, he said. In sixth grade, he started drinking. In seventh grade, he started doing drugs, which he continued for the next couple decades.
“I went into a deep depression,” he said. “My parents noticed a difference, but I was afraid to tell them anything, partly because he had convinced me I brought it on myself or I had done something to cause it. It made me question my sexuality, my self worth, you name it.”
In the summer of 1989, Averhart felt his only options were to tell someone or to kill himself.
“I knew something had to give that last summer, and I didn’t know if it would be me or him,” he said.
He wasn’t planning on telling anyone when he did, but he left his cabin that night to avoid Sheehan and ended up confiding in a camp counselor, who took him to the camp director. They both believed him and contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to investigate the allegations.
Averhart saw Sheehan escorted out in handcuffs the next morning.
“They put him in the back of a squad car, and that was the last time I ever saw him in person,” Averhart said.
However, the investigation ultimately resulted in no charges.
Averhart said during his interview with detectives, he was intimidated. They asked if he knew the definition of perjury and explained what it was. He later learned they were enacting a Florida statute to take a sworn statement from him, but as a 15-year-old, he was afraid, and as a result, he left out many key details.
“I was under the belief anything I said that couldn’t be proven would be considered perjury,” he said. “I told about the molestation, and I left out the rape because I was too ashamed and too embarrassed, and I was hoping that would be enough to do what needed to be done. I have a lot of regret about that.”
When no charges were made in the case, Averhart blamed himself for not telling the investigators everything that happened.
“It played into the fear he had instilled in me that no one would believe me,” he said. “Withholding information about being raped was a poor choice in retrospect, but at the time it was all I was ready to accept and admit to.”
In the years following, he kept what happened mostly to himself. He didn’t even admit to his wife he’d been raped until 2016. Being molested as a kid was something he could acknowledge, but he never went into further detail.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office no longer has the investigative report. State guidelines require reports that result in no charges to be kept only four years.
In 2016, Sheehan learned he wasn’t the only one who’d allegedly been abused by Sheehan. Searching online for an obituary, he instead found reports of dozens of men in Foxborough, Massachusetts, who also identified themselves as victims of Sheehan’s abuse.
For Averhart, it was “vindication, that I wasn’t crazy,” he said. “After 30 years, you kind of question your own sanity.”
He started cold calling the men he read about and a few months later, he traveled to Foxborough to meet them in person. He’s since written a book about the experience, which he’s in the process of editing and will soon be seeking publication.
He said it’s been cathartic to meet his fellow survivors and to share his own story, taking some of the weight from his chest. He’s sure there are probably other victims in southwest Florida, and he hopes to provide for them the sense of community he found in Foxborough.
“After being alone for 30 years down here, I wish somebody had reached out to me, and I feel a responsibility in a weird way to do the same, do what I wish somebody had been able to do for me,” he said.
In 2017, Sheehan died from advanced Alzheimer’s disease in a Fort Myers nursing home. Investigators from Foxborough had found him there in 2012, too feeble to be served with charges or stand trial for the four actionable cases which had emerged, according to the News-Press^p.
“I found out which facility he had been committed to in 2016,” Averhart said. “It was only about two miles from my house. I passed it every day or every other day. It was a little bittersweet to know he had gotten away with that. At the same time, it was good to know he had been taken out of the population and couldn’t hurt anyone else after he had gotten sick enough.”
Averhart hopes his story will raise awareness of the broader issue of sexual abuse, which he believes is finally becoming a little less stigmatized with the rise of the #MeToo movement.
“I think there’s still unfortunately a lot of stigma around this topic, especially for men,” he said. “But I know it’s been empowering ... At least it’s something that could be discussed in public without as much fear of backlash or shame.”
He hopes too that parents will become more aware that anyone could be an abuser.
“My parents especially hold a lot of guilt because they didn’t know what was happening,” Averhart said. “Kids are placed in the care of adults they are led to believe they can trust. It’s important for parents to be aware of these things, that just because someone is involved with scouting, the church, YMCA, it doesn’t mean they’re a guaranteed trustworthy person.”
^pEmail: anne.easker@yoursun.com^p
