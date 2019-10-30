PUNTA GORDA — A former Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of punching a jail inmate earlier this year is scheduled to face trial today before Judge Peter Bell.
Corrections Deputy First Class Christopher McClain, 28, was one of two deputies escorting a male inmate to complete paperwork for a public defender at 3:45 a.m. on March 7.
The inmate allegedly got into a verbal altercation with McClain and Corrections Deputy First Class Russell Rodgers, and they decided to cancel the escort and return him to his pod.
Before they got there, the deputies led the inmate down a different hallway and told him to stand against a wall, where McClain allegedly punched the inmate twice in the face.
The inmate told investigators McClain made statements and positioned his body in a manner encouraging him to fight back, but he declined to engage and was escorted back to his pod by Rodgers.
When he woke up for breakfast, the inmate noticed his mouth was still bleeding, and he notified the day shift detention deputy of his injury, according to an arrest affidavit. Medical staff confirmed there was a large laceration to the inside of his bottom lip, a small laceration to the inside of his upper lip, and swelling to the inmate’s mouth.
Video surveillance confirmed the sequence of events, though the hallway where the battery took place did not have a camera, according to the arrest report.
Both deputies were charged with misdemeanor battery, but Rodgers’ case was later dropped because there was “insufficient evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt,” according to court documents.
Rodgers maintained nothing physical happened when he spoke with investigators, but according to the affidavit, McClain confessed to “pushing” his hand against the inmate’s face, allegedly because the inmate tried to fight him and “got in his face.”
He told investigators he took his actions too far and he shouldn’t have put his hands on the inmate, the affidavit stated.
Defense Attorney Steven Leskovich could not be reached for comment Wednesday. The trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
McClain resigned from the Sheriff’s Office on April 12, while Rodgers was fired on April 15.
