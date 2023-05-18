A former Charlotte County detective with a criminal past was arrested again this week for allegedly carrying a firearm on the campus of the Lee County private school where he worked as a security guard.
Wyatt Henderson was convicted in 2003 of pistol-whipping a teen during a drug bust and then lying about it to his superiors and federal investigators.
As a convicted felon who served 27 months in prison, Henderson is prohibited from carrying a firearm.
He took a job in 2022 as security director at Canterbury School in Cypress Lake, where he reportedly walked the halls with a sidearm.
Henderson, 64, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested Monday and released Tuesday on $5,000 bond, Lee County jail records show.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after being contacted by a private investigator who had been hired by an undisclosed client to run background checks on security staff at Canterbury School.
The investigator discovered Henderson had been carrying a firearm at the school despite being a convicted felon, according to LCSO documents.
The LCSO investigation found that Henderson had applied to the state clemency board to have his civil rights restored. He also applied to the Department of Justice for a pardon, but that petition is still pending.
In 2017, the clemency board restored most of his civil rights, but not his right to own a firearm, documents show.
On May 12, investigators went to the school to meet with Henderson, who wore a holstered firearm on his right hip. Henderson surrendered the weapon, a Palmetto State Armory 5.7 Rock pistol loaded with 23 rounds.
Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services records show Henderson had been issued a "Class D" security license, but not a "Class G" license, which a security guard needs to carry a gun, according to the LCSO investigation.
Henderson lied on the license application form where it asks if he'd ever been convicted of a misdemeanor or felony, documents show.
Henderson was a narcotics detective with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
During a drug bust at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex in 2002, he hit a 17-year-old boy in the face with his gun. The boy suffered a broken jaw and other injuries.
Detectives testified that Henderson bragged, "I showed him," and "Can't you pistol-whip anybody anymore?"
Henderson was investigated for the incident, as well as trying to cover it up.
At his trial, detectives testified they were told to omit the incident from their reports.
He was convicted of three felonies: violating the victim's civil rights by using excessive force, lying to a sheriff's supervisor to cover up a federal crime, and lying to the FBI, according to court documents.
He had originally been sentenced to seven years in 2003, but he successfully appealed his case before the 11th District Court of Appeals of Atlanta and got his sentence reduced.
Henderson was suspended by the department in September 2002 for firing his handgun inside the narcotics unit's office building in Murdock.
Canterbury School, a Catholic prep school, has not commented on Henderson's employment, but it did send a message to parents saying he had resigned.
