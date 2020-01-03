A former prisoner at Charlotte Correctional Institution is suing the Department of Corrections over an alleged stabbing that happened in 2017.
According to the complaint, Levory W. Hickmon, 53, was stabbed in the face by another inmate on March 28, 2017. Hickmon was in the E Dorm around 10 a.m. when the other inmate allegedly used a shank to stab him.
“I suffered my eye being swollen shut for 3 days, I suffered being in confinement for 2 weeks and being transferred to another prison,” Hickmon wrote in a grievance on April 25, 2017.
In the lawsuit, Hickmon stated he was placed in administrative confinement for approximately 20 days, suffering wounds to his face, a swollen eye, pain and suffering. He seeks $60,000 in damages.
Hickmon claims the Florida Department of Corrections had a legal duty to control the inmate who stabbed him and that the department “negligently failed to control the black inmate when they allowed him to possess a knife that he used to stab me in the face.”
Attached to the lawsuit are multiple grievances he filed prior to taking his complaint to court.
Kara Williams, the assistant warden at Charlotte CI wrote a response in 2017 stating, “Your allegations were reported properly and your request for protection was handled in accordance with department policy.”
A subsequent response from May 2017 stated, “The answer you received at the informal level adequately addressed your issue. Based on the foregoing, your request for administrative remedy is denied.”
Hickmon has since been moved to Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City. His current release date is scheduled for 2035.
Hickmon is the second inmate to file a lawsuit over a stabbing at the prison in 2019.
Michael Evans, 52, also demanded damages from a stabbing in 2018 in a lawsuit filed in July. Evans stated the violence in the prison is common due to a lack of proper supervision, claiming prisoners “routinely made shanks... and other dangerous weapons without meaningful detection.”
Evans’ lawsuit was transferred from Charlotte County to federal court in July and remains pending.
The Florida Department of Corrections provided an incident report from March 28, 2017, which stated Hickmon had been involved in a fight with another inmate, Tyson Xavier, but the “entire altercation” was caused by another inmate, Tsali Strickland, allegedly “being under the influence of an unknown substance and causing issues with others in the quad.”
“All three inmates were placed into confinement pending various disciplinary reports,” according to the report.
Photos were taken of Hickmon, who told staff he had been stabbed in the face by “an unknown black inmate.” He allegedly provided no further details.
The department had not been served with the lawsuit as of Thursday, according to the Public Affairs office.
