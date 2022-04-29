PORT CHARLOTTE — Former Chelsea Place Assisted Living owner Kris Chana has big plans for his new adult day care franchise company, ActivAge.
Chana and his wife, Chelsea, currently operate one local center, ActivAge at Chelsea Place, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, hosting around 35 to 40 members a day.
Adult day care provides care, exercise and more for older adults who need assistance during the day, according to the Administration on Aging, a U.S. Administration for Community Living agency.
Assisted living is also for older adults, but requires them to move into a facility where they can be helped with the daily tasks of living.
The service is beneficial to seniors and their families by providing activities and companionship for members, Kris Chana said.
"For someone who is 85, 95 years old who maybe lost all of their friends," Kris Chana said. "It gives them a sense of that purpose again where they actually have a new peer group and friends they look forward to seeing and having a social interaction and being a part of that community."
In October, they sold the Chelsea Place Assisted Living facility in Port Charlotte to GrandCare Plus Home Health Agency.
Since then, the Chanas have been setting up a new ActivAge home base in Sarasota. They already have prospects for future franchises in South Carolina, Texas, Arizona and Massachusetts.
"There is definitely interest from all over the U.S. for this service," Kris Chana said.
Adult day care is a fast-growing industry, he said. Before they opened the Port Charlotte day care in 2018, they would receive multiple calls on whether they offered the service.
"From 2018 — when we opened the adult day care — to about 2020, we saw literally hundreds of people’s lives change before our eyes and we thought ‘this needs to be everywhere,’" Kris Chana said.
Adult day care prices do appear to be cheaper than assisted living and home care costs.
In Florida, assisted living costs on average run around $4,000 a month as of 2021 for a private, one bedroom, according to Genworth's Cost of Care Survey Data from the National Senior Living Cost Index.
For home care, monthly costs run around $4,767, but monthly adult day care costs average around $1,517, the report showed.
For the data, Genworth — a company that assists seniors on caregiving and retirement — cited multiple reports from both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Kris Chana believes the popularity of adult day care is going to continue to grow.
"This is the way of the future because as we look at the cost of care, whether that’s in assisted living or home care, the cost of adult day care is much more affordable alternative to assisted living," he said.
ActivAge will continue to operate out of the Port Charlotte location with renovations planned in the near future.
The Chanas hope to sign up five new franchise owners by the end of this year.
"We’re going to pick the best five people to start out and become part of our founders club," Kris Chana said. "We’re also in the process of opening up our flagship location in Sarasota which will be an example of what all the future franchise locations will look like."
The franchise model will allow them to help other business owners interested in the business, according to Kris Chana.
"It will also help us to take the systems and everything that we’ve learned and help other people do the same thing so we can have a greater impact on our seniors and their families," he said.
For more information about ActivAge, their prices, deals and daily activities, go to ActivAgecare.com, or call 941-205-7722.
