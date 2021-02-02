Local government leaders gave their tributes to the late Don Lee, a former Punta Gorda airport commissioner who died Jan. 25 at 91.
"He was a delightful person. I was very fond of him," said Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. "His life was the airport. He cared about the airport. He cared about Charlotte County."
Lee was elected to the then-named Charlotte County Airport Authority board in 1998. He served four terms through 2014 when he was defeated by current commissioner, Robert Hancik.
Another former airport commissioner, Pam Seay, recalled advising Lee to run for office while the two were at the local speedway with her father. A longtime pilot and businessman, he had been giving her urgent advice on the airport so she told him there was a seat open, and he should run.
"He was terrific," Seay said. "He wanted our airport to be the very best it could be. I enjoyed watching him because he was so determined."
Lee was born in Philadelphia and owned a company there that investigated aviation and marine accidents. According to his obituary, he discovered Punta Gorda while helping a friend sail a boat here in 1994.
He was a commissioner at a pivotal time for the airport, Seay said. Hurricane Charley in 2004 destroyed the airport, she said. At the time it was just a general aviation airport. That means there were no commercial passenger airlines.
Commissioners at that time decided it was time to remake the airport with a new terminal.
"Don was very big at that point in our revisioning," Seay said.
He was part of a team that was willing to take chances, she said, and willing to try something new.
He was part of the decision to bring in the first commercial airline, Sky Bus. Sky Bus did not succeed overall, except they did well at the Punta Gorda airport, Seay said.
"What that did was send a message to the aviation industry that the little Punta Gorda airport was a destination that it would be something special, that it could sustain growth, that it could handle an airline," Seay said.
After Sky Bus came Direct Air and ultimately, Allegiant Airlines, which has made Punta Gorda among the most successful airports in the country.
Seay recalled they were not always in agreement. For example, he did not agree with the decision to let hangar condominiums outside the airport have paid access to the airport. It turns out the condos and their paid access did not make much money for the airport; Seay said he was probably right.
Deutsch agreed with Seay on Lee's role.
"He was with the airport when they went through some real difficult times after Hurricane Charley," Deutsch said. "He stepped up...He helped create the environment that is there today.
"It was my honor and pleasure to have known him," Deutsch said.
