PUNTA GORDA - A Port Charlotte man who was formerly a police officer in another state was sentenced to eight years in prison last week after pleading no contest to attempted murder.
John James Williams, 39, allegedly had worked out a detailed plan to kill his drug dealer, to whom he owed money, according to an arrest affidavit.
He invited the victim over to his home on Dec. 19, 2017, and they smoked marijuana together, but the victim later told investigators Williams was acting strange the whole time. He wore blue latex gloves and had plastic laid out on the floor, which he explained was because he'd been cleaning.
The victim became nervous when Williams kept grabbing at his pocket, where the victim thought he might have a gun concealed. When he went to leave and asked for his money, Williams stabbed him in the neck with a serrated kitchen knife, according to the arrest affidavit.
In the ensuing scuffle, the victim was able to break the blade and stab Williams back until he could get away.
He ran outside to his vehicle, but it was locked, and he was becoming disoriented from the loss of blood. He ran through the backyard to the road, where passersby came to his aid.
Investigators spoke to him at a trauma center in Lee County, where he was being treated for stab wounds.
Williams was also taken to Lee Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He initially told cops the victim had come to his door and immediately stabbed him, but the evidence, including blood throughout the house, matched the victim's version of events.
Evidence from Williams' phone also revealed recent internet searches for phrases like "army knive fatal," "fatal fight lethal blow," and "fatal spots on the human body."
Williams was arrested on March 29, 2018. He will spend eight years in the Department of Corrections and must pay additional court fees. Williams' mugshot is withheld due to his prior law enforcement career. Charlotte County officials were unable to indicate where he'd been a police officer prior to living in Charlotte County.
