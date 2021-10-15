The family of Jim Hageman has planned a Nov. 6 memorial service for the former president of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, who died on Sept. 24 at the age of 84.
The memorial will be held at 11 a.m. at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Port Charlotte.
“He was a good-hearted person,” said Hageman’s grandson Kevin Gadowry.
Prior to Hageman’s death, “his main concern was his wife and making sure that she would be taken care of,” Gadowry added.
Jim and Jacqueline “Jacki” Hageman were married for 62 years at the time of his death.
Gadowry had a lot of memories to share, including golfing with his grandfather. “If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be golfing.” He recalled playing golf with his grandfather who gave him the love of the sport.
“My most cherished memories are of him coming out and riding around Seminole Lakes in his golf cart, and giving me tips,” he said. At the end, Gadowry explained, his grandfather could no longer play, but he wanted to spend time with his grandson so he followed him around the course.
When he was younger, Gadowry and his sister Michelle would visit their grandparents in Deep Creek, where they lived before moving to Seminole Lakes, he said.
“They had a hot tub,” he recalled, saying he and his sister enjoyed the novelty of it.
Hageman would take Gadowry to the Cultural Center’s board meetings, and rather than be bored, Gadowry said, he enjoyed seeing the “other side” of his grandfather.
Hageman served as the board’s executive director for nine years.
“He was so well thought of in the community,” said Gadowry.
When he realized his grandfather was “head of the Charlotte County Republican Club, it was pretty impressive to know that somebody close to you was so important,” he said.
On a somber note, Gadowry shared this: “I was there when he passed; I was grateful that I was able to be with him.”
The owner of Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel, Ken Roberson, was close friends with Hageman.
“He was a great guy,” he said. “I’m a former state representative and he was my campaign manager for five campaigns. Jim had great political instincts.”
Roberson called Hageman “a hard worker and detailed person; he will be missed.”
The Cultural Center’s current executive director, K. Stephen Carter, said, “I’ve been a friend of Jim’s for 25 years; he is the one who got me to serve on the Cultural Center’s board.”
“Jim did a lot for the community,” said Carter, adding, “he had quite a career.”
Born in Oceanside, New York, on July 14, 1937 to parents Howard and Florence Hageman, Jim Hageman served in the U.S. Navy Reserves in New York from 1954 to 1962.
In 1977 he and his wife moved to Port Charlotte, and he became active in many community organizations, including the Charlotte Harbor Rotary Club, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce “where he was its president back in the ’80s,” said Carter, and the Charlotte County Republican executive committee.
Hageman was also appointed by Gov. Jeb Bush to multiple terms on the Basin Board of the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
He had a career as manager and regional manager for Upton/J. Byron’s Department Store in Port Charlotte.
Hageman is survived by his wife; children, Lauri Gadowry, John (Jill) Hageman, and Dave Hageman; a sister, Audrey (Charlie) Eschmann; and his grandchildren, Kevin, Michelle and Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Hageman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
