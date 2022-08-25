PUNTA GORDA — A former Charlotte County deputy was disciplined for allegedly engaging in an off-duty battery in St. Petersburg, according to Internal Affairs reports.
Skylar Goddard first came under investigation after Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office staff were contacted by its counterparts in Pinellas County; they were told that Goddard had been charged with simple battery in its jurisdiction.
As a result of the investigation, Goddard was relieved of her position as a certified deputy and transferred to a civilian position.
In her new position, Goddard will be required to complete one year of disciplinary probation, face 86 hours of suspended pay, complete courses related to ethics training and substance abuse, and write an apology letter to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
The report regarding the CCSO internal investigation was obtained by The Daily Sun through a records request.
The report makes repeated references to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation; several paragraphs were redacted due to the fact that they reference information from that investigation.
According to the report, Goddard told CCSO investigators that she did drive up to St. Petersburg on June 25. She met some friends for drinks before heading back to a local hotel.
Goddard said that one of her friends walked away at one point, and she went to find that friend. She said her memory after that was not solid, until she remembered talking to some Pinellas County deputies in a room.
When asked about this encounter, Goddard said that she had possibly “blacked out” after drinking that day. She also claimed that she was told by the deputies that she had been trespassed from the hotel and was not told about a battery occurring.
The deputies left a business card for Goddard to follow up with. She left a voice message the following day.
During her meeting with investigators, Goddard was then shown video from body-worn cameras provided by Pinellas County deputies.
While much of the description was redacted, the conclusion of the report indicates that Goddard “intentionally grabbed, pushed, held, and struck” another person hard enough to leave a “large red scratch mark” on the alleged victim.
“Dep. Goddard advised and explained the Florida State Statute regarding battery, and admitted her actions observed on video were a violation of the statute,” read the Internal Affairs report.
The Internal Affairs investigation ultimately sustained the disciplinary charges against Goddard: that she engaged in criminal behavior, that she engaged in conduct unbecoming of a deputy, and that she had failed to notify her superiors about the incident afterward.
Goddard continues to face a misdemeanor battery charge in Pinellas County. She is due to appear in Pinellas County Court on Aug. 29 for arraignment.
