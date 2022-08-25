Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

PUNTA GORDA — A former Charlotte County deputy was disciplined for allegedly engaging in an off-duty battery in St. Petersburg, according to Internal Affairs reports.

Skylar Goddard first came under investigation after Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office staff were contacted by its counterparts in Pinellas County; they were told that Goddard had been charged with simple battery in its jurisdiction.


