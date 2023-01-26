PUNTA GORDA — A former Charlotte County deputy has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor through a computer.
Nearly two years after his arrest, Martin William Allen, 42, entered a guilty plea in Charlotte County Court on Wednesday.
His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.
The plea comes days after Allen's mother allegedly wrote a letter to Circuit Judge Donald Mason asking him to drop the charges against her son.
A copy of the letter was listed in court documents, attributed to a "Kathy Creed."
"If I thought for one minute that he did this, I would throw him out," the letter read.
Mason reported the letter to both the prosecution and the defense on Jan. 19, along with a reminder that communication with him outside of chambers and without the presence of the other side was not allowed under Florida law.
The charges against Allen grew out of a sting operation by Exposing Predators SWFE, a group that says it monitors alleged sexual predators online.
The account they used — pretending to be a 15-year-old girl — came into contact with Allen, who was 39 to 40 years old at the time and a 20-year veteran of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
After the investigators contacted CCSO staff with their findings, Allen was subsequently fired from his position and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct toward a minor.
That charge was eventually upgraded to one count each of traveling to meet a minor and obscene communication by solicitation of a minor.
Creed, Allen's mother, took issue with the manner of the investigation in her letter to the judge. She accused the leader of Exposing Predators, Lee Bassett, of sending Allen a picture of a 30-year-old woman and later claiming it was that of a 15-year-old.
"He is just in this for the money," Creed wrote in her letter.
She also spoke about Bassett's own run-ins with the law.
According to Hillsborough County records, Bassett pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injury and property damage and driving while license revoked. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and 50 months of community service.
Court documents indicate Allen pleaded guilty to both counts; however, the documents also indicate prosecutors did not pursue the traveling charge and only seek sentencing regarding the solicitation charge.
Under the terms set in the plea paperwork, prosecutors will recommend a sentence up to 21 months in prison. Allen would also have to register as a sexual offender, complete 36 months of sexual offender post-release supervision and pay court costs for the case.
The charge of traveling to meet a minor has a 15-year sentence maximum, while the soliciting a minor charge has a 5-year maximum.
