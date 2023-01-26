Martin Allen

Martin "Marty" Allen

PUNTA GORDA — A former Charlotte County deputy has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor through a computer.

Nearly two years after his arrest, Martin William Allen, 42, entered a guilty plea in Charlotte County Court on Wednesday.


