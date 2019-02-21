A former detective with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office signed a pre-trial diversion contract last week to resolve the case in which he allegedly displayed his genitals to patrons at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen in Punta Gorda.
The incident occurred on Aug. 24, 2017, but was not brought to light until last May when another officer filed the complaint which resulted in James White’s eventual termination. By the time he was fired, White had been on paid administrative leave for approximately eight months while he was under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for allegedly trafficking GBL, a controlled substance used as a party or date rape drug, as well as a muscle-builder.
White’s attorney, Russell Kirshy, was not involved in the trafficking case and declined to comment on whether the Sheriff’s Office used the exposure incident as an excuse to fire White. However, Kirshy did state it was a strange case.
“The allegation didn’t even come to light until months later,” he said. “There was no internal investigation... There was nothing else that happened, and to me that just didn’t make any sense. If it was that offensive, why didn’t somebody act that day? Why didn’t somebody act the next day? Why did they take months and months until somebody wanted to take any action at all? It’s hard to believe anyone was really offended.”
At the time of the incident, deputies had gathered to celebrate Detective Billy Prummell’s move from the Criminal Investigations Unit to the Major Crimes Unit. The party started at Hurricane Charley’s and moved to Leroy’s, where White allegedly exposed “his scrotum and testicles outside of his unzipped fly” in full view of patrons, according to a report.
After the investigation last summer, White was accused of indecent exposure, but prosecutors later amended the charge to a breach of peace. There was some question whether White exposed his own genitals or fake ones given as a ‘gag gift’ at a woman’s adult toy party.
The breach of peace charge will be dismissed if White successfully completes the diversion program. White must adhere to 11 requirements, which include reporting to a diversion officer each month and submitting to any urinalysis, breathalyzer, or other type of testing the officer orders. He must not change his residence and must not possess, carry, or own a firearm during the six-month contract. He is required to pay a $50 cost of prosecution and a $180, one-time diversion fee.
Unlike most diversion contracts, White was not required to sign an admission of guilt.
“That was important to him, because he has said from the beginning he doesn’t believe he breached the peace,” Kirshy said.
Kirshy believes in this case, White was treated more harshly because of his status as a law enforcement officer. Most breach of peace charges happen when police come to the scene, and a person is unwilling to calm down and go home, he said.
“In this situation, there was no disturbance; there was no incident, nobody there complaining,” he said. “The complaint came to light months later by another officer. The whole thing was just a little on the weird side.”
Last fall, FDLE wrapped up their investigation and found probable cause to charge White with trafficking GBL, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, but the State Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case.
